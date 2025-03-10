Austrians underestimate the risk of forest fires

Damage from climate extremes doubled

"The next 100 years will certainly be no less turbulent than the past 100 years. In less than 30 years, forest damage caused by climate extremes and pests in Central Europe has doubled (...)", said Rupert Seidl, Chairman of the new ÖBf advisory board "Forest of the Future". The challenge is to find trees that can grow in both today's and tomorrow's climate. Climate warming is already happening within one generation of trees.