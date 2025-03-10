Reason to be happy
Liensberger “saves” final start with second place
Second place in the slalom in Åre was Katharina Liensberger's third podium of the season. A success that not only brought her 80 World Cup points and 22,000 Swiss francs in prize money, but also an additional start at the World Cup final in the US ski resort of Sun Valley.
"It's really great what happened today," said a delighted Katharina Liensberger on Sunday about her second place in the World Cup slalom in Åre (Sd) behind ÖSV team colleague Katharina Truppe. For the 27-year-old from Göfis, it was her third podium of the season after second place in Levi and third place in Semmering - she was just five hundredths short of her fourth career victory.
A result that also kept the Rossignol skier's chances of winning the slalom crystal globe for the second time after the 2020/21 season alive. She is in third place in the discipline rankings ahead of the final in Sun Valley (US). Liensberger is currently 51 points off leader Zrinka Ljutic, while second-placed Swiss racer Camille Rast is just ten points ahead of her.
Second place and the 80 points that Kathi scored in Sweden at the weekend were also important for her for another reason. She also broke through the 500-point barrier, which gives her a second start at the final in the US state of Idaho. As 29th in the giant slalom rankings, she had actually missed out on qualifying in this discipline - but as a 500-point skier, she is allowed to start in all races.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.