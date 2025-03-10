The end of the Weißes Rössl has several people responsible

Process too slow

Mistakes were made on several sides after the fire in May 2023. For almost two years, the owner and the Monuments Office were unable to agree on an emergency cover. This indicates a lack of willingness to compromise, but also cumbersome procedures at the monument protection authority. This has also been criticized from several sides. New legal requirements have been in place since September. It remains to be seen whether these will be effective. They come too late for the Weißes Rössl.