It goes round and round
The end of the Weißes Rössl has several people responsible
The demolition of the listed Weißes Rössl in Gries am Brenner in Tyrol is due to take place these days. While the excavators are waiting for the go-ahead, there is a lot going on in the background. Many accusations are being made. Mistakes have been made on several sides.
On Monday, work was still being carried out on the gas pipeline in Gries am Brenner. The White Horse Inn can only be demolished once this has been completed.
Last straw for the heritage office
The Monuments Office is once again trying to enforce a halt to construction and has submitted a further application to the Innsbruck district authority in accordance with Section 31 of the Monuments Protection Act in order to prevent demolition. However, a miracle will probably be needed to save the building at the last minute.
In the meantime, the monument conservationists, citizens' initiative, authorities and owners are at loggerheads. Who is responsible for the misery? As reported, the citizens' initiative has filed a complaint and called on the supervisory authorities to question the role of the district authority and the owner's actions. The Monuments Office once again points out that the demolition requires a permit from the Federal Monuments Office. This is also enshrined in the Tyrolean building regulations.
Process too slow
Mistakes were made on several sides after the fire in May 2023. For almost two years, the owner and the Monuments Office were unable to agree on an emergency cover. This indicates a lack of willingness to compromise, but also cumbersome procedures at the monument protection authority. This has also been criticized from several sides. New legal requirements have been in place since September. It remains to be seen whether these will be effective. They come too late for the Weißes Rössl.
The case also shows that monument protection is still not given enough priority. Strengthening this is not just the task of the heritage office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.