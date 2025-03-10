Hofmann after scandal:
“Slowly, Rapid is no longer fun for me either”
The dialog doesn't work - the chaos no longer stops at Steffen Hofmann. "Slowly, Rapid is no longer fun for me either!"
Three home games in front of an empty Block West, as Rapid have been playing on probation since the 2024 derby, and a hefty fine are probably fixed. The Bundesliga Criminal Senate will deal with the riots next week.
"There will be a fine," nods Steffen Hofmann resignedly. A sleepless night lies behind Rapids' managing director: "It really gets to my heart." He also faced the TV interviews after the 1:2, and did not only find happy words. For example, that "it's not a Rapid problem, it happens everywhere in Europe". That's true, it's a social problem. And yet he is not "allowed" to say that. "I can save myself that. Even if there are two sides, there is no justification for violence," he said to the "Krone" on Monday. "Now I'm the fool who takes the rap. But you have to understand what an emotional situation you're in."
Hofmann was in the middle of the riots in the visitors' sector, tried to de-escalate, was also marked by tear gas or pepper spray ("I don't know the difference"). "I tried to hold people back, tried everything," said Hofmann, facing the violent chaotic crowd in the stands. "But once the objects start flying, you're powerless, then it's too late." And a lot of things flew past Hofmann towards the police: Bengals, doors, toilet seats. Completely sick.
"I protect the club"
"If I hadn't been there, there probably wouldn't have been a game," Hofmann believes. The former "soccer god" has been Rapids' managing director for two years, his job should not be to prevent riots on the pitch (or in the stands). Nevertheless, he tried to do so at the last two derbies in Hütteldorf. In September, to no avail. After that, however, "only" five Rapid players were banned from the stadium. "Doesn't sound like much," admits the father of three: "But 95 percent were masked, unidentifiable. What should we do? Nobody can be prosecuted on suspicion. To make it clear: I protect the club, but not individual fans."
And Hofmann also refutes the accusation that Rapid knows its chaotic fans: "I know the fan club captains, but not every single fan." The Block West would have to hand over its black sheep itself. Green-White is therefore reliant on the help of the (fan) police.
I know the fan club captains, but not every single fan.
Steffen Hofmann
There were four arrests and eleven injuries in Hartberg, where the visitors' sector was destroyed. The madman who threw Bengal flares at the police from a roof also has to be investigated despite wearing a mask. Rapid bans them all from the stadium. Of course the club condemns "any form of violence".
But greater deterrents are needed than stadium bans - the judiciary is called upon. The problem will never be solved with dialog alone. Not from the club. Not from Hofmann, who admits: "Slowly, Rapid is no longer fun for me either." Perhaps the "fans" understand this message: Rapid's soccer god seems to be at his wit's end!
