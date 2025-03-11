Tyrolean entrepreneurs are now electing their representatives

Liste Fritz wants to know for the first time

It will be exciting to see how the Fritz list - known from the Tyrolean state parliament - will fare. This year, for the first time in the party's history, it is running under the name "Liste Fritz. For a colorful economy" in ten specialist groups. "Instead of standing on the sidelines and moaning, we want to take responsibility," they say. UNOS, an offshoot of the pink Neos, is running in this country with 61 candidates in 21 specialist groups.