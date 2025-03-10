Open-air museum gets new old carpentry workshop

Director Peter Fritz, who is entering his second year, is looking forward to a varied season. In addition to the new buildings, the Mesnerhaus is being given a new traditional roof. 23,000 shingles will be removed and reattached to the roof using traditional methods. "There will also be a special week at the end of June dedicated to lime firing," says the director happily. This will last four to five days and the burnt materials will be reused on the site. Scientific studies on traditional materials and processes will also be examined.