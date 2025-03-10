After six years
Open-air museum gets new old carpentry workshop
20 new historical buildings have been built at the Salzburg Open-Air Museum over the past 20 years. However, the last one was in 2018. This year, another new one will be added in the form of a carpentry workshop from the city of Salzburg.
110 buildings and 6500 individual objects about historical life in Salzburg can be marveled at in the open-air museum in Großgmain. Soon there will be even more. An old carpenter's workshop from the city of Salzburg is currently being built on the site. The new visitor center, which will open next year, is also already in place. In the end, it will have cost around seven million euros.
The large new building is also being built with the help of the Friends' Association, which now has 8,500 members. "Without the museum association, it would not have been possible given the state's budgetary situation," says Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP). Heinrich Marckhgott from the association confirms that several hundred thousand euros have been contributed. He is particularly proud of his members: "In 2024 alone, we gained 1000 new members. A third of them are children and young people."
Director Peter Fritz, who is entering his second year, is looking forward to a varied season. In addition to the new buildings, the Mesnerhaus is being given a new traditional roof. 23,000 shingles will be removed and reattached to the roof using traditional methods. "There will also be a special week at the end of June dedicated to lime firing," says the director happily. This will last four to five days and the burnt materials will be reused on the site. Scientific studies on traditional materials and processes will also be examined.
A scientific study will start on Monday. As reported, the effect of exercise in nature combined with culture on health will be investigated.
In search of new train drivers in Großgmain
A popular attraction at the museum is the historic train, which takes visitors around the site in comfort. Around 50 train drivers currently share the rides in Großgmain. But there could soon be more. "A four-day train driver course is being held again this year," says Fritz. Incidentally, the small railroad is also subject to the Railway Act.
