VW Group sells almost as many sausages as cars

Currywurst ban called former Chancellor Schröder to the scene

The ban on the classic dish from a VW canteen in Wolfsburg caused a nationwide stir in 2021. In particular, the reaction of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder about the "power bar of the skilled worker in production" fueled a debate about meat consumption in companies at the time. In 2023, VW lifted the currywurst ban in the canteen in question. The meat product had always remained on offer in the other more than 30 canteens and kiosks at the plant.