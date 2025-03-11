More than 100 people are currently employed in production for the pre-series production of electric motors. The plant has an extremely high degree of automation and runs from Monday to Friday, usually in the mornings. During this time, between 50 and 100 e-motors are currently produced. The test phase on the first e-motor line will come to an end in the next few months and series production will start here in late summer. Real operation of electric motors for "New Class" vehicles, which in turn will be manufactured in Debrecen/Hungary.