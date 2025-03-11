Vorteilswelt
New production lines

bmw

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 14:00

More than 1.187 million combustion engines produced, 4,900 employees, an average of more than 1.6 million euros invested per day - the BMW plant in Steyr, where the production of e-engines is also being ramped up at full speed, scores with superlatives. The second production line is already being set up.

0 Kommentare

"No matter what the market wants, we can deliver" - this is BMW Steyr boss Klaus von Moltke's answer when asked about the success factors of the site. The production of combustion engines is still a bank: last year, 1.187 million petrol and diesel engines rolled off the production line at the premium vehicle manufacturer's largest engine plant. At the same time, the production of electric engines is being expanded.

Around 500 million euros are being invested in the construction of the two production lines for fully electric drives alone. The first line has officially been in operation since September 2024 and is currently in the test phase, which is referred to as "pre-series production". "We are already producing different variants of the e-motor in this phase - there are currently two different performance classes," reveals Helmut Hochsteiner, who heads up e-drive production in Steyr.

Helmut Hochsteiner heads up e-drive production at the BMW plant in Steyr. (Bild: BMW Group Werk Steyr)
Helmut Hochsteiner heads up e-drive production at the BMW plant in Steyr.
(Bild: BMW Group Werk Steyr)

More than 100 people are currently employed in production for the pre-series production of electric motors. The plant has an extremely high degree of automation and runs from Monday to Friday, usually in the mornings. During this time, between 50 and 100 e-motors are currently produced. The test phase on the first e-motor line will come to an end in the next few months and series production will start here in late summer. Real operation of electric motors for "New Class" vehicles, which in turn will be manufactured in Debrecen/Hungary.

The second production line will then also go into full operation from April 2026. To this end, more than 200 automatic stations and more than 100 workstations for manual activities will be set up in Steyr over the next few months. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
