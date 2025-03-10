Vorteilswelt
Financial reality

Dad Ben Affleck and the 6,000-dollar sneakers

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 16:00

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is not only an Oscar-winning actor and director, but also a father who raises his children with a clear sense of financial reality. 

0 Kommentare

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the 52-year-old revealed that he always has to remind his 13-year-old son Samuel that - despite his famous parents - he doesn't yet have any money of his own.

"There's always some kind of scam going on with him," Affleck said with a laugh. "He says: 'We've got the money!' And I have to make it clear to him: 'No, I've got the money. You're broke!"

Luxury sneakers and a clear message
The background to this humorous anecdote is a video that went viral on social media last week. In it, Samuel can be seen admiring shoes in a store that, according to media reports, cost an incredible 6,000 US dollars (around 5,530 euros). In the clip, Affleck can be heard admonishing his son: "You'll have to mow a lot of lawns for that!"

The message obviously got through: As Affleck now explained, Samuel was "suddenly" no longer interested in the expensive kicks after this remark.

Down-to-earth despite Hollywood glamor
Ben Affleck, who has two other children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in addition to Samuel, is known for his rather reserved lifestyle and his efforts to raise his children down-to-earth - despite the huge success and fortune he has amassed in Hollywood. His clear stance on money and consumerism inspires many parents who are faced with the challenge of teaching their children the value of money.

Affleck also has a lot going on professionally at the moment: his new action film "The Accountant 2" opens in cinemas on April 24. 

