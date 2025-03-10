Vorteilswelt
"Dancing Stars" Intimate

Heilwig Pfanzelter: The spokeswoman who remains silent

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 10:16

... for at least a week every year! She told the "Krone" what this is all about and what else Heilwig Pfanzelter does for her salvation!

It took a life crisis for her to find her panacea - around 20 years ago, presenter Heilwig Pfanzelter discovered yoga and meditation for herself!

About the person:

Age: 71

Known ... perhaps from the ORF Vorarlberg regional studio, the ORF 2 "Sonntagsmatinee", from the lottery draw or the program "Land und Leute". In any case, you know Pfanzelter's voice, which she has lent to countless audio books and regularly to various TV commercials.

"Vacation" in the monastery
"I read a book by Ursula Karven and it made total sense to me, I thought to myself, 'This is what I'm going to do now' and I soon realized that I didn't want to leave this path!" Since then, she has been in the yoga studio or on her meditation cushion at home every day. "Of course it keeps me fit and flexible, but above all it calms my mind. It gives me serenity! Our lives don't run in a straight line, and it doesn't matter whether I'm elated or saddened to death. I sit down on the mat, meditate, practice yoga and the world looks completely different again," Pfanzelter mused about her favorite activity. In the meantime, the 71-year-old - who became self-employed at 60 instead of retiring - has also trained as a mindfulness teacher and at least once a year, she even takes a trip to a so-called silent retreat.

Heilwig Pfanzelter has been meditating and practicing Zen yoga every day for over 20 years.
Heilwig Pfanzelter has been meditating and practicing Zen yoga every day for over 20 years.
(Bild: zVg, Hans Leiter)
Not only does it keep her fit, it also gives her peace of mind!
Not only does it keep her fit, it also gives her peace of mind!
(Bild: zVg, Hans Leiter)

"It's usually linked to a specific theme, this time it's in a monastery. Just 30 minutes after getting up, you sit in meditation, a gong sounds, you are silent for 30 minutes, another gong soundsThere is also a walking meditation, which alternates, you also practise outdoors and become incredibly sensitive. The next such journey begins two days after the last joint show of "Dancing Stars" - she had already booked it before the request. You might think it was a lucky coincidence.

But Pfanzelter disagrees, because "there are no coincidences!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
