Heilwig Pfanzelter: The spokeswoman who remains silent

"Vacation" in the monastery

"I read a book by Ursula Karven and it made total sense to me, I thought to myself, 'This is what I'm going to do now' and I soon realized that I didn't want to leave this path!" Since then, she has been in the yoga studio or on her meditation cushion at home every day. "Of course it keeps me fit and flexible, but above all it calms my mind. It gives me serenity! Our lives don't run in a straight line, and it doesn't matter whether I'm elated or saddened to death. I sit down on the mat, meditate, practice yoga and the world looks completely different again," Pfanzelter mused about her favorite activity. In the meantime, the 71-year-old - who became self-employed at 60 instead of retiring - has also trained as a mindfulness teacher and at least once a year, she even takes a trip to a so-called silent retreat.