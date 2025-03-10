Rioting in Hartberg
Scandal: Rapid now face these hefty penalties
It couldn't have gone much worse for Rapid on Sunday. As a result of the 2-1 defeat in Hartberg, they will face GAK at home in a week's time in a play-off for a place in the championship group, and there is also the threat of trouble from the Bundesliga once again.
Due to rioting by Rapid fans, the match in Styria was almost not kicked off and a hefty fine is now to be expected. The first-instance verdict is still a few days away, but as Rapid are playing on probation due to the incidents in the derby last September, the sanctions - including a ban from the West Block and a fine - could be all the more severe.
It would have been even worse if the match had been called off. The fact that it didn't come to that was probably mainly due to the courageous intervention of Hartberg club boss Brigitte Annerl. Rapid managing director Steffen Hofmann also helped to calm tempers.
After being arrested, "things got going"
Hütteldorf fans threw various objects at police officers before the game, apparently out of anger at the police's behavior during the admission checks. Hofmann also spoke of an arrest on Sky. "And then it started." The German also said: "The situation could have been resolved differently by both sides."
