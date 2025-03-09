Thousands of flight cancellations
German strikes: Austria also massively affected
A day-long warning strike at eleven German airports on Monday will cause massive problems not only in Germany itself, but also in Austria. 45 flights between Vienna and German airports will be canceled, as Vienna Airport announced on Sunday. Numerous flights between German airports and Graz, Salzburg, Linz, Innsbruck and Klagenfurt are also affected.
From Vienna alone, there will be six flights to Munich, five to Stuttgart, eleven to Frankfurt, seven each to Düsseldorf and Hamburg and two each to Hanover and Leipzig on normal days. There will be no flights between Vienna and Berlin, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Bremen and Hanover on March 10 due to the strike. Vienna Airport recommends that travelers check the websites of their booked airline or their tour operator for information about their booked flights.
At Salzburg Airport, all eight take-offs and seven landings to and from Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Düsseldorf have been canceled for Monday, according to ORF Salzburg. The other regional airports are also affected by the strikes. In Styria, "considerable restrictions" are expected in air traffic to and from Graz. The six flights between Linz and Frankfurt have also already been canceled. Flights to Germany from Innsbruck and Klagenfurt are also affected.
AUA passengers who have booked a flight to or from Germany and who provided their cell phone number or e-mail address when booking will be informed directly about flight adjustments and rebookings.
The work stoppages by public service and ground handling employees will start at midnight. Hamburg Airport was also brought to a standstill on Sunday. The union had announced the start of the strike only 30 minutes in advance in order to achieve greater impact.
Airport association speaks of a "new dimension"
According to an initial estimate by the airport association ADV, more than 3,400 flights are expected to be canceled on Monday, and around 510,000 passengers will not be able to start their journeys at all or at least not as planned. ADV Managing Director Ralph Beisel spoke of a horror scenario for air passengers in relation to the strikes in the public sector: "Striking eleven locations at the same time has a new dimension". The warning strikes would have "far-reaching consequences for individual mobility and economic processes".
Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt am Main, for example, warned on its website: "All tasks that enable full flight operations are suspended due to the strike. It will not be possible to start your journey in Frankfurt." Passengers will not even be able to get to the airport on Monday. Transfers for transit passengers are also "almost certainly affected by the consequences" and cannot take place.
Will passengers get their money back?
The EU Passenger Rights Regulation provides for compensation payments of 250 to 600 euros per passenger in the event of delays of three hours or more at the destination and flight cancellations at short notice under certain conditions. In simple terms, whether passengers can claim these payments in the event of flight problems caused by a warning strike depends on who is actually on strike. If parts of the airport staff are on a warning strike, as was the case on Monday, the prospects of compensation are rather poor. The situation may be different if airline employees are on strike. The right to alternative transportation exists in any case and regardless of whether passengers are also entitled to compensation.
Why there is a strike
Among other things, the union is demanding an eight percent wage increase, but at least 350 euros more per month, as well as three additional days off in the collective bargaining negotiations between the federal and local authorities. This is too expensive for the municipal employers. The core demands would mean additional costs of around eleven percent or almost 15 billion euros a year for the municipalities, said Niklas Benrath, Managing Director of the Federation of Municipal Employers' Associations (VKA). This is not feasible in view of empty coffers and high levels of debt. The demand for additional days off was viewed particularly critically. They would lead to restrictions in municipal services, said the association representative. However, the employers have not yet presented a concrete offer
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
