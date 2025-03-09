German strikes: Austria also massively affected

Will passengers get their money back?

The EU Passenger Rights Regulation provides for compensation payments of 250 to 600 euros per passenger in the event of delays of three hours or more at the destination and flight cancellations at short notice under certain conditions. In simple terms, whether passengers can claim these payments in the event of flight problems caused by a warning strike depends on who is actually on strike. If parts of the airport staff are on a warning strike, as was the case on Monday, the prospects of compensation are rather poor. The situation may be different if airline employees are on strike. The right to alternative transportation exists in any case and regardless of whether passengers are also entitled to compensation.