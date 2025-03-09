Fivers win clearly
Derby win with World Championship hero
The Fivers beat West Vienna 35:27 at home on Saturday in front of a large handball crowd in the packed Hollgasse: Croatian World Championship runner-up Ivan Martinovic was joined by other former Margaretner and Green players - including Hutecek, Wagner, Consti Möstl and Co.
An international star. With the World Cup silver medal around his neck. It was emotional when Ivan Martinovic handed over the match ball against West Vienna to his brother, Fivers captain Marin, in the packed Hollgasse. "Super nice, really cool," said Croatia's runner-up. "Of course it brings back a lot of memories of my time here." Which led to the championship title in 2018 in the wide world of handball.
In any case, Martinovic, like Austria's team stars Hutecek, Wagner and Möstl, saw a start-to-finish victory for his former club. The team was ahead by as much as +3 at first and led 16:12 at the break, also thanks to neo-team keeper Bergmann (40 percent defense rate). And after a red card for Weiser (33rd, foul), they struggled after a good 45 minutes. But West Vienna missed the chance to equalize at 22:23 and 24:25 - before the Fivers won 35:27 thanks to a 10:3 run. "Good team performance. That's what 'Bergi' was there for, the system worked," said coach Peter Eckl about top scorer Schuh (10) and Co. "We took control of the game and used our squad depth." Goalkeeper Konstantin made his debut (David was absent due to a health check), former captain Kolar remained on the bench. West Vienna coach Roli Marouschek was satisfied with his squad and top scorer Meleschnig (9) for a long time: "We were fully in the game for 50 minutes, had chances to equalize - unfortunately we didn't do it and got caught out."
Martinovic? Came into the (ex-)dressing room later with Hutecek and Wagner for congratulations. The Margaretner figureheads enjoyed the moment of success at their old place of work. For Hute, Tobi and Co. it's back to the Steffl Arena on Thursday for the first part of the European Championship qualifier against Germany.
HLA Champions League: 1st Hard (31), 2nd Krems (26), 3rd Bruck/T. (25), 4th Fivers (22), ...12th West Vienna (5/each 19).
