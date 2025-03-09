Derby win with World Championship hero

In any case, Martinovic, like Austria's team stars Hutecek, Wagner and Möstl, saw a start-to-finish victory for his former club. The team was ahead by as much as +3 at first and led 16:12 at the break, also thanks to neo-team keeper Bergmann (40 percent defense rate). And after a red card for Weiser (33rd, foul), they struggled after a good 45 minutes. But West Vienna missed the chance to equalize at 22:23 and 24:25 - before the Fivers won 35:27 thanks to a 10:3 run. "Good team performance. That's what 'Bergi' was there for, the system worked," said coach Peter Eckl about top scorer Schuh (10) and Co. "We took control of the game and used our squad depth." Goalkeeper Konstantin made his debut (David was absent due to a health check), former captain Kolar remained on the bench. West Vienna coach Roli Marouschek was satisfied with his squad and top scorer Meleschnig (9) for a long time: "We were fully in the game for 50 minutes, had chances to equalize - unfortunately we didn't do it and got caught out."