2100 dogs registered
City creates space for four-legged friends to let off steam
Dogs are obviously welcome in many households in Lower Austria's third-largest city. However, until now there has been a lack of space for dogs to run around off the lead. Now a remedy has been found.
Just under 30,000 people live in Klosterneuburg. And they share the city with around 2100 dogs. It is obvious that this sometimes leads to disagreements between dog owners and other passers-by - especially as a suitable off-leash zone for the four-legged friends was previously lacking.
First free-range zone in the city
The municipality has now changed this. Next to the Park & Ride parking lot in the Au, in the vicinity of the Happyland leisure center and the Klosterneuburg-Kierling train station, the first completely fenced-in dog walking zone in the city has now been created. This fulfills a long-held wish of many pet owners and the Klosterneuburg Animal Welfare Association.
Even a well has been dug
Animal Welfare Chairwoman Angelika Fuchs is convinced that the zone will be well received: "A pleasant environment has been created here in which both dogs and their owners feel comfortable." The 925 square meter area is secured on all sides with a 1.80 meter high fence. A well was even dug on site to provide the four-legged friends with fresh water. Dog waste bag dispensers, bins and seating for the two-legged friends round off the facilities in the new dog zone. "With this zone, we are showing that we take the needs of dog owners and their four-legged friends in our city seriously," explains Mayor Christoph Kaufmann.
