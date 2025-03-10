City creates space for four-legged friends to let off steam

Even a well has been dug

Animal Welfare Chairwoman Angelika Fuchs is convinced that the zone will be well received: "A pleasant environment has been created here in which both dogs and their owners feel comfortable." The 925 square meter area is secured on all sides with a 1.80 meter high fence. A well was even dug on site to provide the four-legged friends with fresh water. Dog waste bag dispensers, bins and seating for the two-legged friends round off the facilities in the new dog zone. "With this zone, we are showing that we take the needs of dog owners and their four-legged friends in our city seriously," explains Mayor Christoph Kaufmann.