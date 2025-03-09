Spread of the forest fire in Lower Austria stopped for the time being

Firefighting challenging

The omnipresent dryness, strong winds and the steep terrain, which was largely overgrown with pine trees, made the firefighting work difficult and brought some firefighters to the brink of exhaustion, reported district fire brigade commander and head of operations Josef Huber. "The firefighters often had to crawl up to the individual pockets of embers on all fours, carrying up to 18 kilos of heavy equipment," said Huber, describing the situation. Nevertheless, apart from a few minor injuries, everyone has so far returned from the operation unharmed.