Soldiers suffocated

Russians attempted to storm town through gas pipe

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 11:53

According to reports from Kiev, Russia's military sent soldiers through a gas pipeline to recapture the small town of Sudscha in the western Russian region of Kursk. The fighters were discovered during this advance and attacked by Ukrainian troops - numerous Russians were killed in the counterattack. Some are said to have suffocated in the pipeline.

"The enemy's units were discovered in time by the air reconnaissance of the paratroopers of the Ukrainian armed forces," the General Staff in Kiev announced on its telegram channel on Saturday evening.

The Russian troops were shot at with missiles, artillery and drones. The information cannot be verified independently. Russian military blogs had previously reported the attempted storming of Sudzha.

The gas pipe is said to be part of the pipeline running from Urengoy to Uzhgorod, which was used to supply Russian gas to Europe until the beginning of 2025. The pipes have a diameter of 1.40 meters.

Ukraine took parts of Kursk
Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for three years. Last summer, Ukrainian troops took parts of the Kursk region in a surprise counterattack. For months, Russian units pushed the Ukrainians back further and further in heavy fighting. Most recently, the Ukrainian troops stationed there are said to have fallen into a crisis, possibly also due to the US stopping the transmission of intelligence information and satellite images.

Ukraine wants to use the land in Kursk as a bargaining chip to get its own territories back in negotiations. The Kremlin categorically rejects negotiations over Kursk and has announced that it will expel or kill all Ukrainian soldiers who have crossed into Russia. The Russian military itself occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

