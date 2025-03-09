ÖSV eagles are “glad we’re gone now”

Head coach Widhölzl had plenty of praise for the two-time individual medal winner, who had finished third on the normal hill. "Really cool, he remained extremely stable," said Widhölzl. He had actually expected things to be tight for his team at the World Championships. "That's why I'm over the moon that we won four medals. In Planica (2023), we got one in the team competition by the skin of our teeth. That's why I'm very happy." The Tyrolean hopes that his team can show more again in the World Cup. "We still have plans. We are one, two, three in the overall World Cup. Tschofe and the others will now 'fight' until the end."