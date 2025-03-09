Crampons damaged
Descent impossible: alpinists rescued on the Glockner
Three alpinists had to be rescued from the Grossglockner on Saturday afternoon because it was no longer possible to continue the ascent or descent. One of the men had damaged his crampons to such an extent that it was no longer possible to continue.
Three alpinist friends from Germany (34) and Austria (22 and 34 years old) set off from Kals am Großglockner on Saturday to climb Austria's highest point.
They wanted to do this via the Stüdlgrat. After a good 3.5 hours of climbing, the trio reached the start of the ridge at around 3300 meters above sea level and continued the tour secured with crampons and ropes in difficult conditions.
However, the 34-year-old local damaged his crampons during the ascent to such an extent that he was no longer able to attach them to his ski boots. "Nevertheless, the three of them continued to climb. However, they only made very slow progress and at around 2 p.m. they abandoned their plan at 3,670 meters above sea level," according to the police.
As a safe ascent or descent was no longer possible, they made an emergency call. The trio was finally rescued by the crew of the police helicopter using a rope and set down at the Lucknerhaus parking lot. Four mountain rescuers from Kals were also deployed.
Memories of the death drama
As reported in detail, the Stüdlgrat was the scene of a horrific drama just a few weeks ago. Back then, a female alpinist (33) froze to death at night just below the summit. Her boyfriend tried to get help, but it came too late.
