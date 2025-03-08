Riegler wants 2nd division!
WAC as a title contender? “We’re joking about it!”
The WAC's strong run could lead to a new club moment on Sunday against Blau-Weiß Linz: Both the points and wins record in the basic round could fall! Wolfsberg themselves are not bothered by the fact that they are currently regarded as serious title contenders. And: WAC president Dietmar Riegler wants to "give" Carinthia another second division team.
The gunners do the honors! Apart from the 3:3 in Tyrol, the WAC has almost swept through the league since November 24: seven games, six wins, no defeats, an impressive 20:8 (!) goals - thanks to the enormous average of three goals per spring game. A sensational run that could culminate in a new club milestone on Sunday (5pm) against Blau-Weiß Linz: The Wolves are thus already reaching for a new win and points record for the basic round on the penultimate (!) matchday.
WAC AT THE END OF THE BASIC ROUND
- 2018/19: 4th place, 32:31 goals and 30 points.
- 2019/20: 4th place, 50:27 goals and 38 points.
- 2020/21: 5th place, 40:39 goals and 33 points.
- 2021/22: 3rd place, 34:32 goals and 37 points.
- 2022/23: 9th place, 35:41 goals and 21 points.
- 2023/24: 8th place, 29:32 goals and 30 points.
- The current record is eleven wins in the 22 games since the group system was introduced in 2018 - set in 2019 under coach Gerhard Struber (14 games), Mo Sahli and Ferdl Feldhofer (4 each) and in 2021 under Robin Dutt. If Linz fall on Sunday, the Lavanttal shooting machine would have completed the dozen for the first time!
- The current points record of 38 points also dates back to 2019 - the Kühbauer eleven could also top this with a full success today!
By the way: In order to start the championship round with the maximum after the points split, WAC would have to win both against Linz and next week in Salzburg - then they would take 21 points with them, at worst two points behind first place. . .
"I've never done the math with any club - I'm not doing it now either. All I know is that Blue & White are very unpleasant to play against and never give up a game - so nobody should believe that they'll win by the skin of their teeth. We will need another good performance," says Kühbauer.
Ballo has good ÖFB chances
The WAC coach might even have an ÖFB team player in his ranks in the near future. Team boss Ralf Rangnick will announce the squad for the Nations League double-header against Serbia on Tuesday - and Thierno Ballo definitely has a good chance of being included.
We joke about it in the dressing room. Of course the fans can dream, but we also know that there are better teams, teams that have more opportunities than us.
Dominik Baumgartner
How do the players deal with the fact that you are now considered a serious title contender? Captain Dominik Baumgartner: "We joke about it in the dressing room. Of course the fans can dream, but we also know that there are better teams, teams that have more opportunities than us. But of course we absolutely want to keep up our flow."
The WAC could also celebrate a championship title with its amateurs - in the Regionalliga Mitte. Because the "young wolves" are fully in the promotion battle. Second-placed Leoben maneuvered themselves out due to bankruptcy, while the Lavanttaler are only three points away from third-placed Hertha Wels, who are in the running for promotion. Wallern (4th) and Oedt (5th) have no ambitions.
And so Wolfsberg's "big boss" Dietmar Riegler - after applying to the Bundesliga for admission to the 2nd division for the first time - once again underlined the ambitions of his second team. "Promotion is our goal. If it works out this year, we'll gladly take it. But I want to be in the 2nd division with the boys next year at the latest," emphasizes Riegler.
