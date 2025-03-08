Vorteilswelt
Music competition

Prima la musica: “I feel good” at Ossiach Abbey!

08.03.2025 20:00

State music competition prima la musica: 17 bands from podium.jazz.pop.rock fired up the audience on Saturday. The Alban Berg Concert Hall in the CMA Ossiach was bursting at the seams! 

"I feel good!" rang out from the stage of the Alban Berg Hall yesterday. That was the aim of the "prima la musica" regional competition, which took place this week at the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA).

Daniel from the band Growing Mindset is one of almost 400 small to large musicians who took to the stage this week. The young rock star's voice gives you goosebumps. On the last day of the music competition - accompanied by the "Kärntner Krone" - artists also call the shots.

As a requirement of the "Musik der Jugend" organizer, the 17 bands that took part in the podium.jazz. pop.rock on Saturday also had to work on the topic "How does the future sound?", with lyrics and sound.

Nora sang urgently: "Can anyone hear me, our world is crying out for all of us, let's change what we do, let's act, not just rest". Musicians who care about the world, about trees!

"Without music, the world would be empty," says Klara from the FSG's - which means "Fantastic Super Girls", a name invented by her grandmother - in a nutshell. The girls already have experience of the national competition: "It's an incredible feeling to experience something like that. That's why we only go full throttle."

The Unique Tones also went full throttle, especially percussionist Vinzent: "I broke my right arm on Tuesday. With the help of my percussion teacher, I managed to retrain on the left."

Of the 17 participating bands, eight secured a place at the national competition in Upper Austria, which will take place in October. 

Carinthian participants in the national competition

  • Dream Catchers, category: jazz & more
  • Red Baron, category: jazz & more
  • FSG's, category: popular & more
  • Small Dragons, category: popular & more
  • Falkenfrei, category: popular & more
  • Dirty Towels, category: popular & more
  • L.E.A., category: singer.songwriter & more
  • MINA, category: singer.songwriter & more

Federal Advisory Board Johann Brunner: "It's incredible what has been put on stage here this week. Congratulations to every single talent."

