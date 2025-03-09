Paul Pizzera amazed
“I actually have a lot in common with Carinthia”
Amadeus Award winner Paul Pizzera talks to the "Krone" about his Carinthian connection, the "schizophrenia" diagnosed by colleagues and his Matakustix show "vacation".
"What do I associate with Carinthia? Well, the gigs are always great! Although: My mother has lived on Lake Millstatt for two years, my best friend is from Spittal an der Drau and I regularly go on vacation to Bad Kleinkirchheim - I'm only just realizing how big my connection to Carinthia really is," said the Styrian shortly before accepting his seventh Amadeus Award.
The fact that Carinthian Rian, of all people, snatched the prize from the singer in two categories did not cause any bad blood - on the contrary, as he revealed to the "Krone" a few hours after the "challenging" after-show party. "He has earned each of the three awards." There was also an illustrious Styrian-Carinthian reunion with Matakustix singer Matthias Ortner in Vienna's Marx Halle.
"Boys are cool"
In his "somewhat different home show", the award winner will also be giving a musical rendezvous on June 27 in the Wörthersee-Ostbucht (as reported). "I got to know the guys from Matakustix last year at the anniversary event of 'Alle Achtung'. When Matthias asked me if I would like to join them in the summer, I hesitated at first," Paul Pizzera reveals.
It wasn't a question of wanting to - but of having the good sense to take a short break. "The problem is: I have exactly one week off from February to the end of September this year - and that's exactly when the concert takes place. But the guys and the show concept are simply cool and authentic. So I said yes. I'll just combine it with a few chilled-out vacation days in beautiful Carinthia."
Artists under constant stress
They will also be necessary - appearances with stage partners Otto Jaus and Daniel Fellner (AUT of ORDA), filming for the movie sequel to "Pulled Pork" and podcast recordings demand a lot from the Styrian. "When Florian from Folkshilfe read the lyrics to our joint song 'Owa vom Gas' for the first time, he just said: 'That's the most schizophrenic song you've ever written'. He was probably right."
Tickets for "Die etwas andere Heimat Show" by Matakustix on June 27 at Wörthersee Ostbucht are available at ip-media.tv and oeticket.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.