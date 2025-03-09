This Kapfenberg woman styles the megastars

"Helene Fischer entrusts me with her face "

The stars usually give her a smile as a nice thank you for the perfect styling and often also for listening. She works in major cities from Los Angeles to Shanghai, and commutes between Ibiza and Cologne in her private life. Helene Fischer always has the Styrian on board as her personal make-up artist. Whether recently for an advertising clip, the big stadium tour in front of 150,000 people or TV shows. "I love the woman and am happy to have worked with her for so many years. I have experienced many important moments with Helene. I am also very reserved in her case, because everyone wants to know something about her." And in the same breath, she addresses the dilemma with young colleagues who "blow a fuse" when working with celebrities and are driven to take celebrity selfies out of self-absorption.