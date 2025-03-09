Helene Fischer and Co
This Kapfenberg woman styles the megastars
Make-up artist Astrid Jerschitz makes the superstars shine. The Kapfenberg native is trusted by superstars from Matt Damon and Heidi Klum to Britney Spears and Helene Fischer.
Astrid Jerschitz gets as close to the superstars as usually only their partners or personal physicians. Born in Kapfenberg, she applies make-up and styles actors, musicians and artists for special moments. Close friendships have developed from this close-to-the-body service. Discretion, reliability and trust are the cornerstones of her success. "The wildest things have happened," says Jerschitz curiously. But what happens in the dressing room stays there. "The first three seconds decide whether the chemistry with the personalities is right or not," reveals the 46-year-old.
"World stars don't make me nervous"
It was actually the making-of video for "Thriller" by Michael Jackson that seduced the 1.86-metre-tall graduate of the Graz Fashion School into the art of make-up artistry: "Back then, I was a young girl from Kapfenberg, blessed with incredible self-confidence, motivated by my mother, who said: 'Style yourself, look good and be proud of who you are. The rest will work out'". And it did at record speed!
I love the woman, I'm happy to have worked with her for so many years. I have experienced many important moments with Helene.
Astrid Jerschitz
The very young trainee put her skills to the test with a star photographer from "Bravo". Her very first "client" was a prominent actor. Thanks to word of mouth, her list of regular customers grew. These included superstars such as Britney Spears, Bruce Willis, Avril Lavigne and Lenny Kravitz. "No, the stars don't make me nervous, I can handle pressure well. When the other person senses that you are at peace with yourself, the result is a thousand times better," says Astrid Jerschitz, known as AJ for short.
"Helene Fischer entrusts me with her face "
The stars usually give her a smile as a nice thank you for the perfect styling and often also for listening. She works in major cities from Los Angeles to Shanghai, and commutes between Ibiza and Cologne in her private life. Helene Fischer always has the Styrian on board as her personal make-up artist. Whether recently for an advertising clip, the big stadium tour in front of 150,000 people or TV shows. "I love the woman and am happy to have worked with her for so many years. I have experienced many important moments with Helene. I am also very reserved in her case, because everyone wants to know something about her." And in the same breath, she addresses the dilemma with young colleagues who "blow a fuse" when working with celebrities and are driven to take celebrity selfies out of self-absorption.
She returns home as often as possible: "I have a close relationship with my parents, I fly home for just one day or drive 2000 kilometers for a weekend." Also for the culinary delights: "I know the best schnitzel restaurants in Kapfenberg."
