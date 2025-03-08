Social fraud? Ukraine refugees under scrutiny

Millions in damage possible across Austria

The onslaught is presenting schools and kindergartens, and therefore the municipalities, with almost insurmountable tasks. Around 90 percent of applications in Salzburg now come from these groups of people. Throughout Austria, depending on the age or whether additional childcare allowance is paid when the parents are at home, between around 180 and 250 euros per child, this amounts to millions. This is because, unlike other asylum seekers, Ukrainians not only receive basic care, but also the full range of state benefits, from diapers to family allowances, as well as housing subsidies.