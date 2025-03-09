Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Art on the coffin"

On a final journey in a personal work of art

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 06:00

A mortician in Ternitz offers its customers creative coffins for their final journey. These can either be created by regional artists or lovingly and colorfully designed by the customer. 

0 Kommentare

Everyone knows them, colorless coffins made of different types of wood or with magnificent decorations, depending on the budget, but which hardly reflect the personality of the deceased loved one.

Funeral director Christian Garlik from the Stranz funeral home in Ternitz has therefore come up with something very special. His coffins can now be personalized by regional artists or by the customers themselves. There are no limits to creativity. "It just has to be irreverent," says Garlik.

The company boss himself gets creative. Here, wooden hearts are milled out of the coffin, which can be lovingly decorated with messages or drawings by the relatives at home. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
The company boss himself gets creative. Here, wooden hearts are milled out of the coffin, which can be lovingly decorated with messages or drawings by the relatives at home.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)
Stefan Knöpfer mills motifs into the wooden coffin using his own burning rod. Butterflies and birds are particularly popular. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
Stefan Knöpfer mills motifs into the wooden coffin using his own burning rod. Butterflies and birds are particularly popular.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)
Karin Posch is known for her colorful acrylic paintings. Almost any motif can be ordered from her. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
Karin Posch is known for her colorful acrylic paintings. Almost any motif can be ordered from her.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)

Three artists are available for this: One of them is Karin Posch from Ternitz. On request, she paints the coffins with colorful acrylic paints or decorates them with pictures using the collage technique. The motifs are agreed with the bereaved beforehand. "I recently painted a coffin with colorful poppies," says Posch. Another request from a customer: a collage of various photos from his home town of Pottschach.

Stefan Knöpfer designs the coffins with so-called phyrographic motifs, in which motifs are milled into the wood using a burning rod. Popular motifs: "Butterflies and birds," says Knöpfer. 

And the company boss himself also lends his artistic hand. He creates his own patterns and motifs from coffin lid screws.

Self-design as mourning work

Customers can also get creative themselves. "Either at my warehouse or I deliver the coffin to the customer's home," explains Garlik. "The coffin can be painted or simply decorated - with handprints, personal messages, photos or fond farewell words," says the funeral director. The artistic time together can also be seen as mourning work, with families or friends working together to make the coffin particularly loving for the final journey.

Urns can also be painted or designed by the artists themselves. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
Urns can also be painted or designed by the artists themselves.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)

Design costs by regional artists: from 500 euros (in addition to the coffin and depending on the motif).

The maximum cost for self-design is the cost of materials.

Does he, Garlik, not have a particularly sad job as a mortician? "No, not at all. Because the gratitude of the customers outweighs everything else," says the mortician.

https://www.bestattung-stranz.at/

On March 22 at 4 p.m., the vernissage for "Kunst am Sarg" will take place at the funeral home in Grafenbach. (Bild: ZVG Bestattung Stranz)
On March 22 at 4 p.m., the vernissage for "Kunst am Sarg" will take place at the funeral home in Grafenbach.
(Bild: ZVG Bestattung Stranz)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf