Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shock in South Tyrol

Inventor of barefoot shoes falls 300 meters to his death

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 10:58

The inventor of barefoot shoes, Robert Fliri, described himself as a "child of the mountains". But they proved to be the 48-year-old's undoing when he went hiking on his own in his native South Tyrolean mountains. The experienced mountaineer lost his footing on a steep ridge. The "Mango" billionaire Isak Andic was also the victim of a tragic hiking accident.

0 Kommentare

The mountaineer Robert Fliri fell on Wednesday at an altitude of around 3,400 meters. The experienced Fliri, who knew his way around, was hiking near the northern Schwemser Spitze in the Upper Venosta Valley when he lost his footing on a steep ridge and fell around 300 meters. He suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

Third mountain accident in just a few days
Other mountaineers witnessed the fall and immediately alerted the rescue services. The site of the 48-year-old's accident is said to be particularly rocky terrain, which also made the rescue work difficult. There was also strong wind at the time of the rescue, when the rescue team abseiled down to Fliri from a helicopter. The area in the Upper Vinschgau Valley is considered challenging - there had already been two other fatal mountain accidents there on Tuesday.

Invention caused a stir
Fliri, who came from the region, revolutionized the leisure sports market with his invention of barefoot shoes. He started developing them back in 1999 and explained his motivation as follows: "I am a child of the mountains, I worked as a lumberjack and spent a lot of time on my grandparents' farm above Naturns in South Tyrol. I always sought close contact with nature and gradually began to walk barefoot in the mountains too."

To preserve the feeling of walking barefoot and at the same time protect his feet from injury, he developed shoes with separate sections for each toe. "The feeling is very similar to walking barefoot - with added protection from rough surfaces," said Fliri.

To maintain the barefoot feeling while protecting the feet from injury, he designed shoes with individual chambers for each toe. (Bild: Marion Hörmandinger)
To maintain the barefoot feeling while protecting the feet from injury, he designed shoes with individual chambers for each toe.
(Bild: Marion Hörmandinger)

His invention caused a worldwide sensation: in 2007, "Time" magazine named the shoes one of the best innovations of the year. In 2008, Fliri received the Italian Creative Award, and in 2009 his shoes were used for the first time in the New York Marathon.

"Mango" billionaire crashes in Spain
Another well-known and experienced mountaineer fell to his death on a hike in the Montserrat mountains in Spain. The founder of the fashion company "Mango" Isak Andic fell 150 meters with his eldest son on a well-secured hiking trail in December. 

For the investigators, it was initially a hiking accident. After the accident, his son Jonathan (43) explained that he had been walking ahead and suddenly heard falling stones. When he turned around, he saw his father fall. 

Isak Andic, born in Istanbul (Turkey), moved to Spain at the age of 16 and founded the fashion group Mango in 1994. (Bild: Handout)
Isak Andic, born in Istanbul (Turkey), moved to Spain at the age of 16 and founded the fashion group Mango in 1994.
(Bild: Handout)

Unanswered questions: son in the focus of the investigation
The hiking trip was intended to help resolve the disagreements between father and son, as according to Andic, the son almost drove the fashion company to ruin after taking it over. Local Spanish media reported incorrect statements by the son - he is said to have said that he did not take any photos. This turned out to be false.

It is also questionable that, according to the Spanish radio station "Cope", the 72-year-old is said to have received death threats shortly beforehand because he was a "defender of the state of Israel". Investigators are now looking into whether the son was complicit in his father's death and are reopening the accident investigation.

The police have requested the geolocation of Andic's and his father's cell phones from Vodafone in order to determine their exact position at the time of the crash. They also want to request geo-data from Google and photos from the day of the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf