Inventor of barefoot shoes falls 300 meters to his death

Third mountain accident in just a few days

Other mountaineers witnessed the fall and immediately alerted the rescue services. The site of the 48-year-old's accident is said to be particularly rocky terrain, which also made the rescue work difficult. There was also strong wind at the time of the rescue, when the rescue team abseiled down to Fliri from a helicopter. The area in the Upper Vinschgau Valley is considered challenging - there had already been two other fatal mountain accidents there on Tuesday.