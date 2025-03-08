Young group on tour
It’s going to be a show: drummers bang on the drums!
The still young group Percussion Group Carinthia invites you to their next concert tour. The ultimate percussion show is about to hit the halls.
They arrive with a truck full of percussion equipment: Because percussion, drums, marimba & co. need space. The Percussion Group Carinthia's next show is just around the corner. "We want to show how exciting music can be, how versatile the percussion family is and how much fun it is to heat things up on stage," says David Edlinger. The Radenthein native has won prizes at international percussion competitions and is currently a member of the Carinthian military band.
How the musicians come together
The still young association, consisting of six musicians, was founded three years ago. "We got to know each other while studying at the Gustav Mahler University of Music and founded the percussion ensemble," says chairman Christoph Grabuschnig. The percussion teacher from St. Veit has already played with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and has performed at the Salzburg Festival: "Rehearsals for our show series are in full swing." Four musicians teach at music schools in the region, two are still in the middle of their studies at the University of Music in Klagenfurt.
Concert date
The Percussion Group Carinthia can be heard on March 14 (7 pm) in the Stadtsaal Radenthein, on March 16 (4 pm) in the Villach Music School and on March 22 (7 pm) in the Blumenhalle St. Veit. Tickets: 0664/218 89 98 or percussiongroup.at.
Percussionist Sarah Pletschko: "The important thing is that it's fun to present something extraordinary together." The "show drummers" do most of their work arranging their pieces. Grabuschnig: "It's very time-consuming because there's not that much literature for six percussionists." Among other things, there is a stick show on stage: "Of course, that also needs to be practiced." The musicians also perform hits by Queen, Toto and Michael Jackson, as well as classics such as the Nutcracker Suite: "We won't reveal any more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
