It’s going to be a show: drummers bang on the drums!

How the musicians come together

The still young association, consisting of six musicians, was founded three years ago. "We got to know each other while studying at the Gustav Mahler University of Music and founded the percussion ensemble," says chairman Christoph Grabuschnig. The percussion teacher from St. Veit has already played with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and has performed at the Salzburg Festival: "Rehearsals for our show series are in full swing." Four musicians teach at music schools in the region, two are still in the middle of their studies at the University of Music in Klagenfurt.