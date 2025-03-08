Ex-cop in focus
Klopp apologizes to BVB fans over Mane
He had to apologize to the Dortmund fans in attendance, Jürgen Klopp said at a recent event. The reason was Sadio Mane, and he is an ex-Salzburg player.
Klopp's appearance on stage was about players he would have liked to sign as a coach, but couldn't or didn't want to at the time. An ex-Salzburger immediately came to mind: Sadio Mane. "There are a few Dortmund fans here," Klopp began: "I have to apologize to them for not bringing Sadio Mane to Dortmund." That would probably have been possible when the now 33-year-old desert legionnaire left Salzburg in 2014. However, to Southampton in the Premier League. And not to Dortmund. That still seems to bother Klopp, who was still BVB coach at the time. "It was only when we brought him to Liverpool that I thought to myself: Oh, that's a lot of money for a guy I could have had three years earlier in Dortmund."
Minus for De Bruyne
Other players that Klopp would have liked to sign in retrospect? There are. He can think of two: Hoi min Son and Kevin de Bruyne. "However, he won the cup final with Wolfsburg against us, Dortmund, in 2015 and scored a goal. Then he has a minus with me," smiled Klopp.
But all in all, Klopp seems to be at peace with himself and his transfer policy. "I think it generally makes little sense to apologize for something that lies in the past." He said, adding for good measure: "As long as it's not illegal." There has to be that much order.
