Klopp apologizes to BVB fans over Mane

Klopp's appearance on stage was about players he would have liked to sign as a coach, but couldn't or didn't want to at the time. An ex-Salzburger immediately came to mind: Sadio Mane. "There are a few Dortmund fans here," Klopp began: "I have to apologize to them for not bringing Sadio Mane to Dortmund." That would probably have been possible when the now 33-year-old desert legionnaire left Salzburg in 2014. However, to Southampton in the Premier League. And not to Dortmund. That still seems to bother Klopp, who was still BVB coach at the time. "It was only when we brought him to Liverpool that I thought to myself: Oh, that's a lot of money for a guy I could have had three years earlier in Dortmund."