Autopsy reveals: Hackman’s death was this tragic

Hantaviruses are found all over the world and cause diseases of varying severity. The pathogens are transmitted to humans via rodents such as mice and rats. Hantavirus-induced cardiopulmonary syndrome, or HCPS for short, is an infectious disease caused by hantaviruses with a high mortality rate. The disease is characterized by flu-like symptoms such as headaches, abdominal and back pain, nausea and diarrhoea. Dizziness, light-headedness and visual disturbances are also possible.