Cause of death announced
Autopsy reveals: Hackman’s death was this tragic
The investigation into the mysterious death of Hollywood star Gene Hackman (†95) and his wife Betsy Arakawa (†65) has been completed - and reveals a tragic end for both of them. Arakawa probably died of the Hanta virus and Hackman lived next to his dead wife for another week due to his Alzheimer's disease.
Hackman, who had withdrawn from the public eye for years, is thought to have succumbed to heart disease. He had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, severe coronary heart disease and possibly high blood pressure for some time. "The autopsy showed advanced signs of Alzheimer's disease and overall poor physical condition," coroner Heather Gerald said in a press conference.
Hackman had been hydrated, but had probably not eaten for a long period of time. "Whether he was aware that his wife had died is not clear." The former Hollywood star had probably lived next to his dead wife for a good week, according to the analysis of video cameras, mail accounts and his pacemaker.
Betsy Arakawa is said to have bought various medications from a pharmacy on February 11. The last time she was seen alive. According to the autopsy, she had succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Tests for carbon monoxide poisoning, influenza or Covid-19 were negative.
Hackman's pacemaker showed activity until February 17, and a later check also revealed an abnormal heart rate, presumably atrial fibrillation, on February 18. It is therefore conceivable that the actor died on this day, but this cannot be confirmed.
Hantaviruses are found all over the world and cause diseases of varying severity. The pathogens are transmitted to humans via rodents such as mice and rats. Hantavirus-induced cardiopulmonary syndrome, or HCPS for short, is an infectious disease caused by hantaviruses with a high mortality rate. The disease is characterized by flu-like symptoms such as headaches, abdominal and back pain, nausea and diarrhoea. Dizziness, light-headedness and visual disturbances are also possible.
