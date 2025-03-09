LIVE from 5pm: The 201st Graz derby GAK – Sturm

Both teams not in top form

Neither team is brimming with confidence. Sturm have won just one of their four league games this calendar year - and have even lost two of their last three matches. GAK are three games without a win, have conceded two defeats recently and have also picked up four points so far in 2025. "Of course, you need certain moments in a game like this. We haven't necessarily had them in the last few games," explained Poms. "But we'll stay on it, we'll stay positive and we want to force it."