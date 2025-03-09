Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: The 201st Graz derby GAK – Sturm
21st round in Austria's Bundesliga: GAK host champions SK Sturm in the 201st Graz derby. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The 201st Graz derby holds a certain explosiveness - even if the organized Sturm fans will not be in the stadium. For Sturm, nothing less than the lead in the Bundesliga table is at stake today at GAK. Coach Jürgen Säumel spoke of a match with "special significance". Rene Poms and his men would love to give their city rivals a run for their money in front of a sell-out crowd.
The GAK's last derby victory to date was in November 2006, when Sturm won the first leg 5:2 in mid-October. It was the third Bundesliga win in a row against the Red Jackets, but also the first since 2007. Number 4 would be a first in derby history. "We expect GAK to be well-organized and compact, with a lot of quality through their transition play and set pieces," warned Säumel. However, his team want to impose their own game on their city rivals. "We absolutely want to win the derby."
Both teams not in top form
Neither team is brimming with confidence. Sturm have won just one of their four league games this calendar year - and have even lost two of their last three matches. GAK are three games without a win, have conceded two defeats recently and have also picked up four points so far in 2025. "Of course, you need certain moments in a game like this. We haven't necessarily had them in the last few games," explained Poms. "But we'll stay on it, we'll stay positive and we want to force it."
It will be Poms' first Graz derby as head coach. "The anticipation is huge. It's an explosive game with a lot of emotion surrounding it," said the 49-year-old. "I also know how much GAK is longing for a derby win." It's less about him and more about making lots of other people happy. "I see it extremely through red glasses. We'll try everything we can to play the game positively and leave the pitch with three points." Midfielder Murat Satin added: "Of course we want the city to be red."
GAK's injury list is thinning out
GAK were missing almost half of their starting line-up from the recent 2-1 draw against Vienna Austria, who are now level on points with Sturm, due to illness. "Our injury list is thinning out a bit. It took a long time. They were really ill, it wasn't a cold," reported Poms. "There was a real fever in the game for several days." In this respect, individual decisions had to be made for all players - from goalkeeper Florian Wiegele to striker Daniel Maderner. Poms: "Some of them are already a bit further along, one or two of them will be available on Sunday."
Sturm defenders Gregory Wüthrich and Emir Karic were unable to train fully during the week, but they should be ready for action. Another defensive player, Dimitri Lavalee, is suspended. William Böving's participation is questionable due to muscular problems. Should the Dane be ruled out, Säumel will have to choose between two 19-year-old strikers: Amady Camara and ÖFB hopeful Leon Grgic. Poms' respect for the champions remains high. "We know who we're up against. For me, they are still the best team in Austria at the moment. They have incredible individual players inside and are very robust and compact as a team. We're up against a team that doesn't have many weaknesses." It's no coincidence that GAK are considered underdogs ...
Sturm's fan scene is missing
14,000 spectators will be in the sold-out stadium, but not the organized Sturm fan scene. Sturm voluntarily waived the ticket contingent for the visiting club in response to rioting by some of its supporters in November 2023 during the most recent away derby in the Cup (3:2). "Of course it hurts that our curve is missing, but my team will be motivated to the tips of their hair," promised Säumel.
A police security zone will be set up around the Merkur Arena on match day. The Blacks have won 83 of the 200 competitive derbies to date, with 68 going to the GAK and 49 ending in a draw.
