Already 109 time penalties
Handball champions warned about bad boys from Ferlach!
The reigning handball champions HC Linz welcome their direct rivals from Ferlach on Saturday in the tough battle for a play-off place. The Linzers will have to warm up, and not just because of the explosive nature of the game, as the Carinthians are the inglorious number one in one statistic.
"With a win, it would already look very good with a play-off place," calculates Milan Vunjak, coach of handball champions HC Linz. Because in the duel between the eighth-placed team and Ferlach, who are three points behind them, the Linzers would hardly be out of contention for a place in the quarter-finals if they were to win! "They have to win, we want to win. We want to lay the foundation with this attitude!"
Already 109 time penalties conceded
And yet the Vunjak boys will have to dress particularly warmly today against the tough "bad boys" and be prepared for a particularly physical game. The Carinthians are the inglorious number one in the time penalty statistics with a total of 109 penalties (HC Linz has 82). The bulldozer from Ferlach, Simon Knapp with his 107 kilograms, has received 31 game breaks alone.
Although he recently gave himself a fright when he took a look at the data center. "We also noticed the tough pace in the video analysis, they play extremely uncompromisingly," says Vunjak, who calls out the following as an antidote: "We can't be static and have to let the ball run. That way we'll get into fewer 1:1 situations. But the most important thing is stable defending!" Because that's the only way to survive against the ferocious Ferlach team!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
