Model as a pioneer
The province continues to expand care and support
Burgenland has created unique nursing and care models that are also attracting great interest internationally. Now the concept is to be further developed
In times of increasing life expectancy, nursing and care are the greatest social challenges of the future. In Burgenland, around 19,000 people currently receive care allowance and 12,000 people make use of additional support services provided by the province. With its care model, Burgenland is setting standards that are unique in Europe when it comes to ensuring high-quality, affordable healthcare and care services close to home. This pioneering role is to be further expanded, announces Leonhard Schneemann, State Councillor for Social Affairs.
71 care support points
With projects such as the employment model for family caregivers and trusted persons, the go-ahead for the establishment of 71 care support points in 28 regions, 24-hour care with fair working conditions or the obligatory non-profit status, much has been achieved in the past.
Improvement in care
In addition to the existing services, Light care support points and thus care facilities are to be established in every municipality - if there is a need in the municipalities. There are also plans to improve 24-hour care. Dementia care will also be expanded. A specialized dementia center with 63 places is being built in Rechnitz. The first inpatient hospice will open in Oberpullendorf in 2026. In the area of palliative care, there will be six full-time employees in future who will take over the organization of care, explains Schneemann.
Nursing staff urgently needed
With an amendment to the Social Facilities Act, it was also decided that care facilities may only be run on a non-profit basis from 2025. There is a transitional period here until 2029. The Burgenland state government is implementing a variety of measures in order to be able to cover the increasing demand for personnel in the care sector in the future.
There are currently 2,900 people employed in the care sector in Burgenland. An additional 1700 people will be needed by 2030. The employment model for trainee nursing staff and skilled workers from abroad is intended to cover the increasing demand for personnel in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
