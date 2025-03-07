The province continues to expand care and support

Improvement in care

In addition to the existing services, Light care support points and thus care facilities are to be established in every municipality - if there is a need in the municipalities. There are also plans to improve 24-hour care. Dementia care will also be expanded. A specialized dementia center with 63 places is being built in Rechnitz. The first inpatient hospice will open in Oberpullendorf in 2026. In the area of palliative care, there will be six full-time employees in future who will take over the organization of care, explains Schneemann.