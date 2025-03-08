Always tired? Iron deficiency may be the cause

Our body needs iron to form blood and transport oxygen to all cells. To do this, it is absorbed from food via the small intestine. The total iron content in the body is approx. 3.5 to 5 g. It is found as a component of the blood pigment haemoglobin in the red blood cells and is stored in the liver, spleen, bone marrow and muscles. If the body receives too little iron or cannot absorb enough, it begins to empty the stores. This leads to symptoms and sometimes to anemia.