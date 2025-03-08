Get a check-up
Always tired? Iron deficiency may be the cause
Iron deficiency manifests itself with symptoms such as tiredness. An expert explains how important this trace element is for the body and what treatment options are available.
Our body needs iron to form blood and transport oxygen to all cells. To do this, it is absorbed from food via the small intestine. The total iron content in the body is approx. 3.5 to 5 g. It is found as a component of the blood pigment haemoglobin in the red blood cells and is stored in the liver, spleen, bone marrow and muscles. If the body receives too little iron or cannot absorb enough, it begins to empty the stores. This leads to symptoms and sometimes to anemia.
A widespread problem
According to estimates, around 10 percent of the population in industrialized countries such as Austria are affected by iron deficiency, especially children, young women, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Most common symptoms: Tiredness, general weakness, listlessness and difficulty concentrating. Headaches and dermatological symptoms such as hair loss, brittle nails, cracked mouth corners and wound healing disorders can also occur, as Priv.-Doz. Dr. Albert Stättermayer, MedUni Vienna, reported in the specialist magazine "Ärzte Krone".
In principle, two causes can be distinguished: on the one hand, reduced absorption and, on the other, an increased loss or need for this trace element. It is important to clarify what is behind this. This can be a gynecological or urological problem, but also a disease of the digestive tract.
The treatment of the underlying disease should always be the priority.
Priv.-Doz. Dr. Albert Stättermayer, MedUni Wien
Bild: Ludwig Schedl
Iron deficiency is determined by assessing the iron status (ferritin, transferrin saturation) and a blood count (haemoglobin, etc.). A gastroenterological examination (gastroscopy and colonoscopy) is recommended if there is a high probability that the cause of the iron deficiency cannot be explained in any other way or if there is blood in the stool.
"The focus should always be on treating the underlying disease," says Doz. Stättermayer. Iron supplementation through food alone is often not sufficient. Iron supplements in the form of tablets, drops or capsules can be used to supply the body with the trace element. The success of the therapy should be checked after approx. 4-6 weeks at the latest. If there is no response or if there are side effects or moderate to severe anemia, substitution is usually carried out by infusion.
