Ofner takes the plunge

Styrian baking pro now wants to conquer America

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 15:00

Christian Ofner is celebrating his anniversary as a professional baker. In future, he also wants to bake for the Americans and is now expanding across the pond.

It all began in 2010, when Christian Ofner held his first baking course with exactly three participants. In the meantime, however, the Styrian has become a real brand as a "baking pro". He is a regular guest on TV shows, has published countless books, and there is a real scramble for a place on one of his courses. "Looking back, it's amazing how everything has developed," smiles the 45-year-old.

Christian Ofner opened the first baking school in Styria in Gleisdorf in 2022. (Bild: copyright Werner KRUG, 2020, Werner Krug A-8020 Graz)
Christian Ofner opened the first baking school in Styria in Gleisdorf in 2022.
(Bild: copyright Werner KRUG, 2020, Werner Krug A-8020 Graz)

Two and a half years ago, he then opened the first Styrian baking school in Gleisdorf. Now comes the next and probably biggest step in his professional career: the baking pro is moving to the USA, and now he wants to bake the Americans too, so to speak.

"The idea actually came from my friend Mario Barth (note: Styrian star tattoo artist). He told me that the only thing he really misses in America is our Austrian bread. During a visit, we baked bread together and tasted it with friends. Everyone was thrilled."

After a year and a half of preparation, the time has now come: from a warehouse in Las Vegas, he wants to convince Americans of the art of Austrian bread with five organic baking mixes created especially for the American market. Everything is produced in Austria and sold via Amazon. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
