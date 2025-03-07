Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Discriminated against several times

Sexually harassed cleaner also lost her job

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 10:59

A cleaner had been sexually harassed on a massive scale by her work colleague. After reporting the incident to her employer, she was not offered a suitable alternative and her employment contract was terminated. The AK Upper Austria won 4000 euros for the traumatized woman.

0 Kommentare

A woman was employed by a temporary employment agency and was deployed as a cleaner in a company. During her probationary period, the Upper Austrian woman was severely verbally and physically harassed by a colleague. When she asked him to leave her alone, the assaults only got worse and culminated in him pushing her against a wall, kissing her against her will and rubbing himself against her.

Worse job offered
The completely terrified woman reported the assault to her employer, but a good solution was not found: the employee was offered an alternative job in another company, but with worse working conditions, a longer commute and only part-time.

The employee was unable to accept the offer under these less favorable conditions. Instead of making her an equivalent alternative offer, the employer ultimately simply terminated the employment relationship.

Prohibition of discrimination
According to the Equal Treatment Act (GlBG), the case involves multiple discrimination: the employer's failure to take remedial action after the sexual harassment was reported, the offer of a less favorable transfer and the termination of the employment relationship in response to the report of sexual harassment, which also violates the prohibition of discrimination.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf