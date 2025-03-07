Klum applied scissors
Makeover shock! Models cry bitter tears
Tears and drama at the annual "GNTM" makeover! Top model candidate Zoe was completely devastated because she had to let her hair down, candidate Jule started sobbing during her make-up. And then Heidi Klum and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf took the scissors to her ...
During this year's makeover of her model candidates, Heidi Klum once again provided plenty of anxious moments. Who will have to lose the most hair, who will have to part with their hair color and who will lose their nerve over this uncertainty?
"Zoe is already sad ..."
"Coming into this makeover room is not fun at all," said one of the contestants, describing her feelings. And Klum made things even more exciting by announcing: "I'm really excited because there's going to be a big change for all of you."
Probably the most radical cut of the year was finally given to candidate Zoe. First Heidi Klum took her scissors, then celebrity stylist Wendy Iles. And she cut as much as she could - much to the horror of Zoe, who began to cry even more bitterly with every strand of hair that fell.
"Oh no, I can see Zoe is already sad," explained Heidi Klum. "Yes, she's sad. But it's going to be mega." She always said: "Why are they crying, they know what's going to happen?" when she watched "GNTM" on TV, Zoe sobbed. But someone always gets short hair. "And now I'm sitting here crying over my own hair."
Nerves were on edge
Contestant Jule, on the other hand, was plagued by a completely different problem. She started crying even before the hair makeover. The reason: "I don't like my make-up at the moment," she cried while the make-up experts gave her a new style.
"It's too colorful for me. I just want to have natural make-up," Jule continued. "And I also don't know what's coming next and it's all too much for me right now ..."
Presenter as hairdresser
In the end, none other than presenter Klaas Heufer-Umlauf was allowed to do Magdalena's hair. He had learned how to do it and had recently used it on his neighbors' children, he joked. In the end, the professional had to take over.
Magdalena remained strong during the makeover, but tears flowed during the big reveal. The extra-short bob with bangs was too much for the top model beauty. "It takes a lot of getting used to," she explained, visibly depressed about her new look. "When you wake up in the morning looking very, very different and go to bed in the evening looking completely different, it's really, really tough."
Here you can see the before and after looks of the "GNTM" contestants:
The models were finally allowed to present their new looks on the catwalk. At the final walk, the models presented a collection by designer Peter Dundas, who supported Heidi Klum as a guest judge in this episode.
