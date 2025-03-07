End of season, forced break: big worries for ÖFB duo

Rangnick has to make changes

In contrast to Weimann, Posch is also a regular in the ÖFB team. The 42-time international has not missed an international match since October 2023. Team boss Ralf Rangnick would also have had him at right-back in the play-off duels to stay in League A of the Nations League on March 20 in Vienna and on March 23 in Belgrade against Serbia. This position will now be taken up by Mainz international Phillipp Mwene, who has mostly been deployed at left-back of late.