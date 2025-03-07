Worries about ÖFB duo
End of season, forced break: big worries for ÖFB duo
ÖFB team player Andreas Weimann's season has ended prematurely. The 33-year-old Viennese had to undergo meniscus surgery. The striker from English second division club Blackburn Rovers confirmed this on Instagram on Thursday.
Weimann explained that he wanted to "give himself the best chance of playing for a few more years" with the operation.
Posch also injured
Right-back Stefan Posch is also likely to miss the first two international matches of the year against Serbia in two weeks' time. According to Italian media reports, Posch suffered a thigh injury in training at his club Atalanta Bergamo on Thursday. The "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported a tear in the muscle-tendon connection on the back of the thigh.
Posch will therefore be out for at least a month. The 27-year-old Styrian only moved from league rivals Bologna to Europa League winners Bergamo shortly before the end of the transfer window in the winter and has been a regular player there of late.
Rangnick has to make changes
In contrast to Weimann, Posch is also a regular in the ÖFB team. The 42-time international has not missed an international match since October 2023. Team boss Ralf Rangnick would also have had him at right-back in the play-off duels to stay in League A of the Nations League on March 20 in Vienna and on March 23 in Belgrade against Serbia. This position will now be taken up by Mainz international Phillipp Mwene, who has mostly been deployed at left-back of late.
