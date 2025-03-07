Strong in the parcel business
Austrian Post earned well in 2024. The parcel, branch and banking business developed particularly strongly, with an increase in revenue of around 20 percent: The partly state-owned, publicly listed Viennese group increased its revenue by 13.9 percent to EUR 3.12 billion.
The operating result (EBIT) increased by 9 percent to 207.3 million euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 8 percent to 422.7 million euros.
The equity of EUR 761.6 million is impressive, and Swiss Post is also very well positioned in terms of operating free cash flow at EUR 253.9 million (up 14.6 percent). The company is proposing a dividend of EUR 1.83 per share for 2024, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to the previous year. 52.8 percent of Post AG is owned by the state. With regard to the outlook, Swiss Post expects a slight increase in revenue and earnings (EBIT) in the region of EUR 200 million.
More than 500 million parcels delivered for the first time
For the first time, Austrian Post delivered more than 500 million parcels in Austria, South East and Eastern Europe, Turkey and Azerbaijan last year. "We believe we are strategically well positioned. The transformation from the constantly declining letter mail business to the growing parcel business and thus also to more internationalization is progressing well," said the new CEO of Austrian Post, Walter Oblin, on Friday.
Particularly in Turkey, with the local parcel subsidiary Aras Kargo, strong revenue growth was recorded, although this was also influenced by high inflation and the exchange rate of the Turkish lira. Regarding the dividend increase, Post AG stated: "This corresponds to a payout ratio of 85 percent of net profit and a dividend yield of 6.4 percent at the closing price on December 31, 2024."
Focus on Turkey and CEE in future
Over the next few years, the investment focus will shift to the growing markets of South Eastern and Eastern Europe as well as Turkey. The total capital requirements (CAPEX) for 2025 are expected to be in the range of previous years. "Austrian Post's goal remains to combine growth and dividend strength," the company said in a press release.
