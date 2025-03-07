Trump decree to set up “Bitcoin reserve”

The government's reserve is to be compiled from digital currencies seized in criminal proceedings in the USA. Sacks described the reserve as a "digital Fort Knox". According to him, the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury will be allowed to procure additional Bitcoin for the reserve, but at no cost to taxpayers. In addition, other digital currencies such as Ethereum and Solana are to be stored in a further stockpile. However, the US government will not actively look for ways to expand these holdings.