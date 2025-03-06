About ceasefire
US envoy announces talks with Ukrainians
US envoy Steve Witkoff has announced talks with a Ukrainian delegation on a ceasefire. These are to be held in Saudi Arabia, Trump's envoy said on Thursday.
Specifically, the talks will focus on what a "peace agreement" and ceasefire could look like. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky had previously suggested a ceasefire at sea and in the air at the EU summit in Brussels. He had also appealed for support from the EU member states. The Kremlin immediately said no to a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.
The proposal was submitted jointly with the French government. It provides for a one-month interruption of attacks from the air and at sea. Selensky calls for a halt to attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure as well as a ceasefire on missiles, bombs, long-range drones and no military operations in the Black Sea.
Von der Leyen and Costa pledged their support
EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyern pledged Europe's support to the Ukrainian President. "The Ukrainians really appreciate that at a time of such great emotion in world politics, European integrity exists and Europe is really trying to do the right thing," said Selenskyj.
Von der Leyen presented the proposal to arm the EU to the tune of up to 800 billion euros. Austria's new head of government Christian Stocker and Selenskyj also met bilaterally at the summit in Brussels on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
