AT alert on cell phones
Forest fire in South Tyrol: cloud of smoke reached Landeck
On Thursday, a large forest fire kept more than 200 emergency services near Latsch in the South Tyrolean Vinschgau Valley on their toes. The cause was probably a burning car. The cloud of smoke spread as far as Landeck in Tyrol.
Due to the large-scale forest fire on the Sonnenberg in the South Tyrolean Vinschgau Valley and the continuing cloud of smoke, which also reached the Oberes Gericht in North Tyrol due to the strong wind, the Tyrolean fire departments received numerous calls on Thursday afternoon due to the perceptible smell of burning.
Information to logged-in cell phones
Just a few minutes ago, the province of Tyrol therefore sent out an official hazard alert via AT-Alert to all logged-in cell phones in the Landeck/Upper Court district to inform them that the smell was caused by the forest fire in South Tyrol.
No immediate danger according to the authorities
There is currently no immediate danger for the population in the Landeck district, and there are no explicit instructions for action such as closing windows and doors. Should the situation change fundamentally, the authorities will provide further information immediately.
In South Tyrol itself, around 90 residents were brought to safety from the flames on Thursday afternoon. The access road to the hamlet was directly affected by the fire. The work is expected to continue for several hours, it was reported. The blaze broke out shortly after midday and was probably caused by a burning car.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
