Cycling
Controversial Rwanda World Championships brings hurdles!
There is currently no question of Austria's Cycling Federation abandoning the controversial World Cycling Championships in Rwanda. "The plan is that we will compete in all categories. However, the respective participations will only take place in agreement with all our athletes," explained Secretary General Florian König. The first World Cycling Championships in an African country (21 to 28 September) will be an organizational and financial burden.
Rwanda is accused of doing nothing more than sportwashing by investing millions in the sport. The title fights are intended to cover up the fact that opposition members are suppressed in the country, the M23 militia is accused of various war crimes and only a small elite benefits from the economic upturn, while the majority of the population remains desperately poor.
High costs, slimmed-down cadres
Resistance is stirring in the EU Parliament, fueled by news of the recently canceled Tour of Rwanda. Aside from moral concerns, other obstacles are thinning out the field of participants for the World Championships in advance. Major cycling nations such as Denmark and the Netherlands have decided not to send their young riders to Rwanda and even the Belgians are currently weighing up their line-up - for cost reasons.
Austria could include athletes under the age of 18 in the World Championship squad for the junior category. The federation expects to spend a good 3,000 euros per person on accommodation and flights. According to König, the large number of events outside of Europe - the Track World Championships will take place in Chile in 2025 and China in 2026, while the Road World Championships will be held in Montreal in 2026 - is a "hefty cost item" in the budget. In Rwanda, not all quota places will be filled for sporting reasons, said König, because helpers are expected to play a small role on the selective road course.
No "Plan B"
Cycling Austria is in contact with the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of the Interior regarding the planning for the title fights on the road. World federation president David Lappartient wants the title fights to take place in Rwanda at all costs, despite the political tensions in the country. According to Lappartient, staging the event in Africa was "my dream, my goal when I was elected UCI President, and I am proud to say: this is where we are." The Frenchman made it unmistakably clear: "There is no plan B."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
