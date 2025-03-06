Controversial Rwanda World Championships brings hurdles!

No "Plan B"

Cycling Austria is in contact with the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of the Interior regarding the planning for the title fights on the road. World federation president David Lappartient wants the title fights to take place in Rwanda at all costs, despite the political tensions in the country. According to Lappartient, staging the event in Africa was "my dream, my goal when I was elected UCI President, and I am proud to say: this is where we are." The Frenchman made it unmistakably clear: "There is no plan B."