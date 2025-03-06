USA negotiates with Zelenskyi’s political opponents

The US media outlet "Politico" was the first to report that talks had taken place between US President Donald Trump's entourage and some of Zelenskyi's most important political opponents. The issue was whether a presidential election could be held quickly. Trump had described the Ukrainian president as a "dictator", referring to his term of office, which had actually expired during the war. Indirect calls for the Ukrainian head of state to resign have been made by US Republicans, particularly after the collapse of a commodities agreement between Ukraine and the USA and the dispute between Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance and Zelensky in the White House, which was played out in front of the cameras.