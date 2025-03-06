Secret meeting
USA negotiates with Zelenskyi’s political opponents
Although the Ukrainian leadership in Kiev is evidently making renewed efforts to rapprochement with the US government, the latest media reports raise an explosive question: Is Washington already working to overthrow Volodymyr Zelensky?
The US media outlet "Politico" was the first to report that talks had taken place between US President Donald Trump's entourage and some of Zelenskyi's most important political opponents. The issue was whether a presidential election could be held quickly. Trump had described the Ukrainian president as a "dictator", referring to his term of office, which had actually expired during the war. Indirect calls for the Ukrainian head of state to resign have been made by US Republicans, particularly after the collapse of a commodities agreement between Ukraine and the USA and the dispute between Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance and Zelensky in the White House, which was played out in front of the cameras.
Tymoshenko and Poroshenko spoke with "US partners"
On Thursday, it became known that US representatives had met with both former President Petro Poroshenko and former head of government Yulia Tymoshenko. Poroshenko then declared that his team was working with US "partners" to maintain support for Ukraine. However, he is against elections in times of war. According to the constitution, they are not permitted anyway as long as martial law is in force.
Opposition politician Tymoshenko also announced that her team was holding "talks with all our allies who can help to achieve a just peace as soon as possible". However, the 64-year-old, who was imprisoned for over two years under the pro-Kremlin ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, also emphasized that no elections should take place until this has been achieved.
EU-Ukraine summit at a "turning point for Europe"
The EU heads of state and government met in Brussels on Thursday for a crucial summit. The focus is on supporting Ukraine and rearming Europe. EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warmly welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is "a turning point for Europe", said von der Leyen.
The EU Commission wants to mobilize 800 billion euros in order to become less dependent on third parties such as the USA and to be prepared for new threats. A draft of the summit's final declaration from Wednesday reiterates that no "negotiations on Ukraine can take place without Ukraine" or without Europe's involvement, without literally mentioning the USA or US President Donald Trump. In the run-up to the summit, EU diplomats emphasized the clear willingness of the majority of member states to arm Europe quickly. Europe's support for Ukraine was also "unwavering".
