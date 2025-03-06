"Daily complaints"
Great concern for Mette-Marit after health update
The Norwegian court has issued a worrying health update on Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The wife of Crown Prince Haakon will have to take a step back in future for health reasons.
The lines that the Norwegian palace published on its website on Thursday about Crown Princess Mette-Marit's state of health are currently worrying many royal fans.
Pulmonary fibrosis "has progressed"
"Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic pulmonary fibrosis has progressed", reads the headline of the press release.
What's more: "The Crown Princess suffers daily from symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to fulfill her duties." As a result, the 51-year-old "needs more rest and her daily routine is changing faster than before. This means that her official schedule can change more frequently and at shorter notice than we were used to."
"Lungs are giving me a hard time today"
The Norwegian palace made the announcement in response to Mette-Marit canceling an appointment on 6 March. The Crown Princess was due to take part in a concert on Thursday evening, but canceled her participation at short notice in the morning for health reasons.
Shortly beforehand, however, she took part in an appointment where, according to the Dana Press, she explained: "My lungs are bothering me today. I have to take a rest day and will come back stronger tomorrow."
The statement from the palace therefore also said that Mette-Marit "has a strong desire to continue her work". Therefore, "her official program will be arranged in the future in such a way that her health and her work can be combined in the best possible way".
Only a short break
If Mette-Marit's health allows it, she will return to public appointments on Friday. According to her calendar, the Crown Princess will be attending the World Ski Championships in Granåsen on that day, and there will also be several competitions at the weekend where Mette-Marit and Haakon will be cheering on the athletes.
The Norwegian palace made Crown Princess Mette-Marit's illness public back in 2018. Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease that can lead to shortness of breath, among other things.
