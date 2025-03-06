The finest sniffer noses in search of death

Pilot project in Neusiedl to be expanded

Police and NGOs are now working together across Europe to put an end to wildlife crime. A great thing, according to Chief Inspector Karl Frauenberger from the Federal Criminal Police Office. The pilot project in Neusiedl should be repeated in future - in other parts of the country too. According to the criminalist, it serves to find poisons and carcasses of poached animals. And to warn the hunters who were watching the action with interest from afar - "we're keeping an eye on you." The public should also be encouraged to report dead animals.