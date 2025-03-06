"United patriots"
Prison sentences for planned kidnapping of Lauterbach
Four ringleaders have been sentenced to several years in prison in the trial over plans for a coup in Germany. Among other things, they had planned to kidnap Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) from a talk show and eliminate his bodyguards.
The sentences bring the trial, which began on May 17, 2023, to an end. Four men aged 46 and 58 and a 77-year-old woman were in the dock. They are alleged to have jointly founded the terrorist organization "United Patriots" and prepared an enterprise against the federal government. The men and woman were sentenced to prison terms of between five years and nine months and eight years respectively.
The woman is a former teacher who is believed to have been the "political mastermind" of the group. Even during the trial, she had frequently voiced conspiracy theories from the Reichsbürger milieu. A fifth defendant received a sentence of two years and ten months at the Koblenz Higher Regional Court.
Explosive attacks, introducing the constitution of the empire
According to the indictment, the "United Patriots" wanted to destroy the power supply with explosives, then kidnap Lauterbach from a talk show and "eliminate" his bodyguards (see video above). The entire government was to be deposed and replaced by new leaders. The aim was to reintroduce the constitution of the German Empire of 1871. An actor was to appear on television as the Federal President or Federal Chancellor and announce the dismissal of the federal government.
In the long trial, 38 witnesses testified and five expert witnesses were heard. These included a specialist in psychiatry and an expert from the Federal Network Agency. The verdicts are not yet legally binding.
Further trials to follow
The case is not yet closed. A trial against two alleged supporters of the group is still ongoing at the Koblenz Higher Regional Court, including the daughter of one of the men who has now been found guilty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
