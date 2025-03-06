Prison sentences for planned kidnapping of Lauterbach

Explosive attacks, introducing the constitution of the empire

According to the indictment, the "United Patriots" wanted to destroy the power supply with explosives, then kidnap Lauterbach from a talk show and "eliminate" his bodyguards (see video above). The entire government was to be deposed and replaced by new leaders. The aim was to reintroduce the constitution of the German Empire of 1871. An actor was to appear on television as the Federal President or Federal Chancellor and announce the dismissal of the federal government.