Attention, satire!
Greenland is moving: Who should move in with us?
US President Donald Trump's recent imperial claims to Greenland have caused a worldwide stir. But while the USA casts its eyes over the huge island in the North Atlantic, we ask ourselves (with a twinkle in our eye): What should Austria get? After all, our beautiful Alpine country shouldn't miss out either!
Suggestions for Austria's next conquest:
Switzerland: why not the whole country of chocolate and cheese? The Alps would then be completely in Austrian hands and we could finally unite the best ski resorts in the world and claim them for ourselves.
Liechtenstein: a small but beautiful principality. Perfect for a relaxing weekend trip and ideal for expanding our collection of mini states.
- South Tyrol: Was once part of Austria and the local Tyroleans make integration easier.
Venice: A little Italian flair wouldn't go amiss. Imagine gondola rides and other cultural highlights - now that would be something!
Monaco: Pure luxury! With Monaco, we would not only have another glamorous place for our high society, but also a safe place for our Formula 1 fans.
What do you think? Which country or region should Austria choose to keep up with Trump's Greenland plans? Or perhaps you have completely different ideas? Let your imagination run wild and let us know your creative suggestions. We look forward to an entertaining discussion and lots of amusing comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
