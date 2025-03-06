Repetition planned
Few tickets sold: Red numbers after “Big Air”
What is left of the "Big Air" spectacle in the Wörthersee Stadium? In any case, there are many outstanding claims, which the organizers' lawyer is now discussing with suppliers. A settlement procedure is being sought.
22,000 tickets were sold for the mega spectacle at the beginning of January, but apparently not enough - because not all invoices could be settled, as has now become known. The big freeski and snowboard event was unable to make a profit.
According to media reports, there are outstanding invoices of around 800,000 euros compared to a liquid surplus of around 150,000 euros. Compensation proceedings are now being sought. In the run-up to the event, the fact that the state of Carinthia, the city of Klagenfurt and tourism associations sponsored the event with a total of 400,000 euros caused a stir.
If more tickets had been sold, the "Big Air" in the stadium would have been profitable. According to Konrad Burger-Scheidlin, the organizer's lawyer, the reason for the financial failure was the bad weather: It was too nice during the day and too cold in the evening. Advance sales went well.
Nevertheless, the organizer "Limited Events" is aiming to continue next year - albeit in a slimmed-down form.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
