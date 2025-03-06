Vorteilswelt
Repetition planned

Few tickets sold: Red numbers after “Big Air”

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 13:29

What is left of the "Big Air" spectacle in the Wörthersee Stadium? In any case, there are many outstanding claims, which the organizers' lawyer is now discussing with suppliers. A settlement procedure is being sought.

0 Kommentare

22,000 tickets were sold for the mega spectacle at the beginning of January, but apparently not enough - because not all invoices could be settled, as has now become known. The big freeski and snowboard event was unable to make a profit.

According to media reports, there are outstanding invoices of around 800,000 euros compared to a liquid surplus of around 150,000 euros. Compensation proceedings are now being sought. In the run-up to the event, the fact that the state of Carinthia, the city of Klagenfurt and tourism associations sponsored the event with a total of 400,000 euros caused a stir.

If more tickets had been sold, the "Big Air" in the stadium would have been profitable. According to Konrad Burger-Scheidlin, the organizer's lawyer, the reason for the financial failure was the bad weather: It was too nice during the day and too cold in the evening. Advance sales went well.

Nevertheless, the organizer "Limited Events" is aiming to continue next year - albeit in a slimmed-down form.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

