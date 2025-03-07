Vorteilswelt
Better cell protection

Live longer and healthier: Mushrooms for the cells

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 14:00

International researchers have taken a close look at mushrooms and confirmed the positive influence of certain substances. According to their findings, mushrooms contain antioxidants that promote cell metabolism and can contribute to a longer, healthier life.

Many Austrians regularly include mushrooms in their diet. Now scientists are proving that they can do much more than just taste good.

International researchers, including some from Germany, have taken a closer look at mushrooms and their components, deciphered the molecular mechanism of action and confirmed the positive influence of so-called ergothioneins (antioxidants) - particularly on mobility, stress resistance and endurance.

But what is behind this substance? This antioxidant - which helps to prevent harmful chemical reactions in the body - is a natural amino acid found in mushrooms (such as button mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, shiitake and king oyster mushrooms) and fermented foods. It is concentrated in the body primarily in the red blood cells, bone marrow, liver, kidneys, seminal plasma and eyes.

Positive influence on cell metabolism
Ergothioneine serves as an alternative substrate (molecule that is converted by an enzyme in a chemical reaction) for the enzyme cystathionine-gamma-lyase (CSE), which in turn is important for the production of the signal molecule hydrogen sulphide. The latter protects cells from oxidative stress. This protection presumably decreases with age and as a result of cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. However, according to the latest studies, the intake of the antioxidant naturally occurring in mushrooms can help to maintain cell protection for longer and remain healthy and vital into old age.

Of the mushrooms found and used in Europe, the king oyster mushroom in particular provides valuable B vitamins (with one exception, the body cannot store B vitamins, so they must be ingested with food), spermidine (activates cell renewal and thus contributes to the long-term maintenance of vitality) and ergothioneine.

A Styrian start-up has been working on these special ingredients for some time and has also launched a dietary supplement made from the aforementioned king oyster mushrooms in 2023.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

