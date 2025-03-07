Live longer and healthier: Mushrooms for the cells

Positive influence on cell metabolism

Ergothioneine serves as an alternative substrate (molecule that is converted by an enzyme in a chemical reaction) for the enzyme cystathionine-gamma-lyase (CSE), which in turn is important for the production of the signal molecule hydrogen sulphide. The latter protects cells from oxidative stress. This protection presumably decreases with age and as a result of cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. However, according to the latest studies, the intake of the antioxidant naturally occurring in mushrooms can help to maintain cell protection for longer and remain healthy and vital into old age.