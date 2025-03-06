Duchess reveals:
Prince Harry made this promise of love to Meghan
Duchess Meghan is a guest on Drew Barrymore's talk show and has opened up about her private life. And revealed a very special secret.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been a couple since 2016, and the wedding bells rang for them in 2018. Their two children Archie and Lilibet made their happiness perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"I swear that ..."
In a chat with Drew Barrymore, which airs on Thursday, Duchess Meghan let slip some pretty private details about her relationship with the prince, as . The 43-year-old revealed that Harry, whom she affectionately calls H., made her a romantic promise at the beginning of their love affair.
During her college days as a babysitter, she once received advice from the father whose children she looked after. He said to her: "Meghan, when you meet the man of your dreams one day, I want him to say the same thing to you that I said to my wife when we got married, namely: 'I swear I will always date my wife'."
Meghan then continued, "I said that to H when we first started dating and he said: 'I swear I'll always date you'."
"Special connection"
The Duchess of Sussex is convinced that she and Harry have a "special connection" "because we're so keen to treat each other the same way we did before there was a ring involved, before it was fixed. When you're still courting and you see all the goodness and joy in that butterfly stage."
According to Meghan, she didn't expect to fall in love with Harry, who she describes as the "funniest, sweetest and most charming" man and "amazing father". "I mean, life is full of surprises. I didn't expect to meet H and for this to be our love story. I'm very lucky," she emphasized.
Kids still speak British
Meghan also revealed some private details about her children. She revealed that Archie and Lilibet actually have a few things in common with their dad Harry. "They still say some words with a British accent. For example, the word zebra," she smiled.
Smiling at Drew Barrymore, Meghan added: "They have these little moments where it comes out. They actually have a very American accent, but sometimes they say words that sound just like Harry. I think it's adorable."
