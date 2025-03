Farmer allegedly defrauded neighbor of 178,000 euros

178,000 euros in losses

However, instead of handling the money entrusted to him carefully and in the 78-year-old's best interests, the 64-year-old is accused of putting it in his own pocket. The total loss is said to be around 178,000 euros, for which the accused bought a motor mower and a high-pressure cleaner, among other things. The most expensive purchase by far was a wheel loader costing a whopping 80,000 euros.